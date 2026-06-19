This week, we’re back with another weekly roundup to discuss why the US government placed export controls on Anthropic's Fable model. We then deep dive into open vs close sourced models, will Microstratgey blow up, structuring a portfolio in 2026, Coinbase's new product announcement and more. Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 07:16 ) Anthropic's Fable Banned by US Government

( 20:10 ) peaq Ad

( 20:57 ) Open vs Closed Source Models

( 26:42 ) Structuring A Portfolio Post 10/10

( 40:07 ) Will Microstrategy Blow Up?

( 59:12 ) Coinbase's Product Announcement

( 1:05:40 ) Content of The Week

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, Rob and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.