This week, we’re back with another weekly roundup to discuss the current state of markets during earnings season. As equities push to new all time highs on stronger than expected results, we take a closer look at Robinhood’s numbers, the DeFi United recovery fund, Pump.fun’s token burn announcement and more. Enjoy!

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This episode is brought to you by Fidelity Crypto. Learn more at https://Fidelity.com/crypto

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 04:00 ) Takeaways From Earnings

( 20:10 ) Fidelity Crypto Ad

( 20:45 ) Stablecoin Chains

( 24:28 ) State of The Market

( 30:12 ) The DeFi United Recovery Fund

( 42:04 ) Fidelity Crypto Ad

( 42:45 ) Pump Fun’s Token Burn

( 55:58 ) Content of The Week

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, Rob and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.