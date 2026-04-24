This week, we’re back with another weekly roundup to discuss the latest DeFi exploit of KelpDAO which saw $290M in funds exploited. We deep dive into how to resolve the recent exploits in DeFi, the rivalry between Kalshi and Polymarket, will the Clarity Act pass and more. Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:25 ) The Fallout From KelpDAOs Exploit

( 18:08 ) Fidelity Crypto Ad

( 18:43 ) Crypto Is At An Inflection Point

( 39:10 ) Fidelity Crypto Ad

( 39:51 ) Kalshi & Polymarket Push To Launch Perps

( 01:00:58 ) ZKsync Ad

( 01:01:33 ) Will The Clarity Act Pass?

( 01:04:53 ) What Is USDai?

( 01:09:52 ) Content of The Week

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, Rob and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.