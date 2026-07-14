What happens when crypto finally builds a trading experience for everyone, not just crypto natives?





This week, Jason sits down with fomo co-founders Paul and Se to discuss why consumer crypto has struggled, how fomo is approaching onchain trading differently, and why they believe social finance is the next major platform.





They explore building for mainstream users, the future of tokenized assets, product design tradeoffs, creator-driven distribution, and why transparent onchain data could redefine how investors discover ideas. Enjoy!









TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

03:35 Why Consumer Crypto Keeps Failing

09:32 Selling The Social Finance Vision

15:57 From Niche App To Breakout

22:22 How Fomo Acquires Users

27:57 Building The Social Trading Layer

34:44 Fees, Perps, And Onchain Competition

43:37 Expanding Beyond Trading Fees

49:12 Funding Growth Through Market Cycles

53:14 Robinhood, X, And Copy Trading

58:00 Media And Frictionless Onboarding

01:04:03 The Everything Trading App

01:09:00 Crypto, Tokens, And Going Public









FOLLOW GUESTS

› Se – https://x.com/seyong

› Paul – https://x.com/paulerlanger

› fomo – https://x.com/fomo









FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Empire – https://x.com/theempirepod

› Jason – https://x.com/jasonyanowitz

› Telegram – https://t.me/+CaCYvTOB4Eg1OWJh

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks









EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

https://blockworks.com/events













DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.