What happens when crypto finally builds a trading experience for everyone, not just crypto natives?
This week, Jason sits down with fomo co-founders Paul and Se to discuss why consumer crypto has struggled, how fomo is approaching onchain trading differently, and why they believe social finance is the next major platform.
They explore building for mainstream users, the future of tokenized assets, product design tradeoffs, creator-driven distribution, and why transparent onchain data could redefine how investors discover ideas. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
03:35 Why Consumer Crypto Keeps Failing
09:32 Selling The Social Finance Vision
15:57 From Niche App To Breakout
22:22 How Fomo Acquires Users
27:57 Building The Social Trading Layer
34:44 Fees, Perps, And Onchain Competition
43:37 Expanding Beyond Trading Fees
49:12 Funding Growth Through Market Cycles
53:14 Robinhood, X, And Copy Trading
58:00 Media And Frictionless Onboarding
01:04:03 The Everything Trading App
01:09:00 Crypto, Tokens, And Going Public
FOLLOW GUESTS
› Se – https://x.com/seyong
› Paul – https://x.com/paulerlanger
› fomo – https://x.com/fomo
FOLLOW THE SHOW
› Empire – https://x.com/theempirepod
› Jason – https://x.com/jasonyanowitz
› Telegram –https://t.me/+CaCYvTOB4Eg1OWJh
› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks
EVENTS
› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th
https://blockworks.com/events
DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.