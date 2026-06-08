This week, CFTC Chair Michael Selig joins the show to discuss the CFTC's recent policy announcement on perps in the U.S. We deep dive into how to regulate crypto in the U.S, prediction markets, 24/7 markets, working with the SEC and more. Enjoy!

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Follow Michael: https://x.com/MichaelSelig

Follow Rob: https://x.com/HadickM

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 04:20 ) Working With The SEC

( 08:40 ) Bringing Perps To The U.S

( 19:03 ) peaq Ad

( 19:49 ) How To Regulate DeFi?

( 26:08 ) Becoming The Crypto Capital of The World

( 29:10 ) Prediction Markets

( 45:28 ) 24/7 Capital Markets

( 56:39 ) The Clarity Act

( 01:00:14 ) Final Thoughts

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, Rob and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.