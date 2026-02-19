This week, the Hivemind team breaks down the current market chop as equities trade sideways and crypto tries to hold on after a huge downturn. We deep dive into whether we’ve finally bottomed, reasons to be optimistic, AI’s impact on markets, Aave’s value accrual, and more. Enjoy!

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:24 ) Market Outlook

( 18:54 ) AI’s Impact on Markets

( 27:18 ) Reasons To Be Optimistic In 2026

( 36:20 ) Aave’s Value Accrual

( 45:28 ) Base, Zora & Pair Trades

