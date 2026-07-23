What happens when Robinhood turns crypto from a trading feature into the backbone of its global financial platform?





This week, Robinhood's GM of Crypto, Johan Kerbrat, explains how Robinhood Chain connects DeFi, tokenized assets, and mainstream users.





We explore global access, permissionless development, strategic partnerships, token economics, and whether equities and crypto eventually converge. Enjoy!









TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

00:59 Robinhood’s Onchain Vision

04:46 Will Robinhood Move Fully Onchain?

11:07 Inside Robinhood Chain’s Explosive Launch

14:33 Building The Chain For Adoption

16:15 Ads (peaq)

17:00 Building Robinhood’s DeFi Stack

21:20 Why DeFi Partners Stay Independent

26:58 Tokenized Equities Go Global

30:38 Robinhood’s Crypto Growth Strategy

34:52 Competition And Financial Convergence





Robots will soon outnumber humans onchain. peaqOS turns them into a new trusted liquid asset class, with yield tied to real-world workloads. It gives robots all they need to do business on any chain — and lets humans earn from automation. Explore the Machine Economy: https://peaq.xyz





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EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.