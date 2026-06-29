This week, Vishal Garg joins the show to discuss how crypto and AI are reshaping the mortgage market. We deep dive into Better’s business model, why the mortgage market is so inefficient today, how to leverage tokenization and AI, partnering with Coinbase and OpenAI, and more. Enjoy!

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Follow Vishal: https://x.com/vishal_better

Follow Jason: https://x.com/JasonYanowitz

Follow Empire: https://x.com/theempirepod

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) What’s Wrong With The Mortgage Market Today

( 03:10 ) The Better Business Model

( 20:35 ) peaq Ad

( 21:21 ) Launching Crypto Backed Mortgages

( 30:04 ) Partnering With Sky

( 35:10 ) The Opportunity For Tokenization & AI

( 44:21 ) Running a Public Company

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, Rob and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.