It's Still a Bull Market, But Not The One You Wanted

This week, we’re back with another weekly roundup live at DAS to discuss our takeaways from the conference. We deep dive into the institutional bull market, the state of angel and venture investing in crypto, Western Union's stablecoin pivot and more. Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 00:48 ) Takeaways From DAS

( 07:16 ) Is Crypto in a Bull or Bear Market?

( 13:55 ) Angel Investing and Crypto Venture Capital

( 24:48 ) ZKsync Ad

( 24:24 ) Blockworks Investor Relations

( 26:13 ) Western Union’s Stablecoin Flywheel

( 33:17 ) The Bear Case For Stablecoins

( 38:30 ) Final Takeaways From DAS

( 43:25 ) Sports Betting On Prediction Markets

( 48:15 ) Audience Questions

( 52:10 ) Content of The Week

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, Rob and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.