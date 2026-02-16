This week, Brett DiNovi and Lei Yang join the show to discuss the path forward for L2s. We deep dive into why we need L2s, MegaETH's 2026 roadmap, how to build a successful ecosystem, lessons learned from building MegaETH, and more. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:57 ) Vitalik’s Post On L2s

( 05:30 ) Do We Need L2s?

( 11:52 ) What’s MegaETHs Moat?

( 29:00 ) Ethereum’s Security Value

( 33:53 ) Coinbase Ad

( 34:38 ) DAS plug

( 35:03 ) Value Accrual & What's Next For MegaETH?

( 51:49 ) How To Build An Ecosystem?

( 1:09:14 ) Lessons Learned From Building MegaETH

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, Rob and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.