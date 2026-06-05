This week, we’re back with another weekly roundup to discuss the upcoming SpaceX IPO with early investor Ryan Zurrer. We deep dive into how to value SpaceX, why this crypto bear market feels worse than others, opportunities in DeFi today, Strategy selling Bitcoin and more. Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 00:52 ) Takeaways From Money 2020 & All-In Summit

( 07:50 ) The Bull vs Bear Case For SpaceX

( 19:02 ) peaq Ad

( 19:48 ) Why This Bear Market Feels Worse Than Others

( 30:17 ) The Aftermath of SpaceX’s IPO

( 36:20 ) DeFi Opportunities In 2026

( 48:50 ) Strategy Sells Bitcoin, Will BTC Hit $40k?

( 01:10:40 ) Content of The Week

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, Rob and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.