This week, Charles Cascarilla joins the show to discuss the current state of crypto and the future of Paxos. We deep dive into Paxos’ origin story and business model, the growth of stablecoin payments, whether Paxos may look to IPO in 2027, Charles' advice for founders and more. Enjoy!

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Follow Charles: https://x.com/chadcascarilla

Follow Jason: https://x.com/JasonYanowitz

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ZKsync is the Bank Stack of Ethereum. It is a network of chains secured by cryptography, not validators. Its cutting-edge ZK innovation enables the privacy, performance and connectivity that businesses need to thrive in the digital assets economy.





To find out more visit: https://www.zksync.io/

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:03 ) The State of Crypto Today

( 22:24 ) How To Fix The U.S Debt Problem

( 32:24 ) ZKsync Ad, Blockworks IR

( 33:56 ) Behind The Paxos Business Model

( 43:32 ) Why Binance’s $BUSD Would Have Been The Largest Stablecoin

( 50:12 ) The GENIUS Act & The Global Dollar Network

( 59:46 ) Agentic Payments

( 01:05:32 ) Will Paxos IPO?

( 01:17:06 ) Advice For Founders

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, Rob and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.