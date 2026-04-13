This week, Adrian Cachinero Vasiljevic & Luca Prosperi join the show to discuss what's next for DeFi in 2026. We deep dive into why are rates so low in DeFi today, how to mitigate risk, the growth of stablecoins, the fallout from Drift's exploit, the opportunity for prediction markets and more. Enjoy!

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Referenced in the show:





https://kitchen.steakhouse.financial/

# 68 | The Physics of On-Chain Lending (I): https://dirtroads.substack.com/p/68-the-physics-of-on-chain-lending?triedRedirect=true

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ZKsync is the Bank Stack of Ethereum. It is a network of chains secured by cryptography, not validators. Its cutting-edge ZK innovation enables the privacy, performance and connectivity that businesses need to thrive in the digital assets economy.

To find out more visit: https://www.zksync.io/

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 03:42 ) Why Are Rates in DeFi So Low?

( 16:32 ) The Physics of Onchain Lending

( 24:33 ) ZKsync Ad

( 25:16 ) The Biggest Risk In DeFi Today

( 52:58 ) What’s Next For DeFi In 2026 & Beyond?

( 01:02:18 ) How To Mitigate Risk In DeFi

( 01:09:43 ) Fallout From Drift’s $280M Exploit

( 01:15:15 ) Prediction Markets

( 01:19:52 ) What's Exciting In Crypto Today?

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, Rob and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.