This week, the Hivemind team breaks down the current market reaction as conflcit in Iran continues. We then deep dive into Delphi's recent trip to China, the end game for Michael Saylor, where to invest in Chinese AI and more. Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:16 ) State of The Market

( 17:30 ) What’s Saylor’s End Game?

( 24:55 ) AI Growth in China

( 49:37 ) Takeaways From Visiting China

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, the Hivemind team, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.