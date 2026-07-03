This week, we’re back with another weekly roundup to discuss the announcement of OUSD and what it means for the future of Circle. We then deep dive into Robinhood’s recent product launches, Venice’s $65M raise, crypto’s continued discussion around tokens vs. equity, and more. Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:52 ) Did Saylor End Strategy’s Sell Off?

( 10:15 ) The Launch of OpenUSD

( 17:49 ) Should Everyone Launch A Stablecoin?

( 32:42 ) peaq Ad

( 33:28 ) Cloudflare's Monetization Gateway

( 38:35 ) Robinhood Launches A Chain

( 56:00 ) Venice Raises $65M & Crypto’s Token vs Equity Problem

( 01:16:14 ) Content of The Week

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, Rob and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.