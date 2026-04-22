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The Blockworks Vision

This week, Jason and Mippo sat down to discuss the Blockworks rebrand! They examine the trust problem in crypto, onchain capital markets, disclosure frameworks, industry consolidation, and Blockworks’ evolution over the years.  Enjoy!

Follow Blockworks: https://x.com/blockworks

Follow Jason: https://x.com/JasonYanowitz

Follow Mike: https://twitter.com/MikeIppolito_


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Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(02:10) The Current State of Crypto

(07:08) Crypto’s Trust Problem

(09:12) Blockworks’ Solution

(12:02) The Data Behind Tokens

(17:11) Blockworks’ Evolution

(25:00) Issues With Tokens

(35:25) The Blockworks Rebrand

(39:45) Crypto Sentiment

(43:51) Closing Comments


Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, Rob and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

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