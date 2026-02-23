This week, Bryan Pellegrino and Raz Zarick from LayerZero join the show to discuss Zero, the 100x breakthrough in blockchain architecture. We deep dive into the Zero origin story, the roadmap for 2026, LayerZero's ultimate vision, how to build a moat in crypto, hiring top talent and more. Enjoy!

--

Follow Bryan: https://x.com/PrimordialAA

Follow Raz: https://x.com/ryanzarick

Follow Santi: https://x.com/santiagoroel

Follow Empire: https://x.com/theempirepod

--

Coinbase crypto-backed loans, powered by Morpho, enable you to take out loans at competitive rates using crypto as collateral. Rates are typically 4% to 8%. Borrow up to $5M using BTC as collateral and up to $1M using ETH as collateral.

Manage crypto-backed loans directly in the Coinbase app with ease. Learn more here:

https://www.coinbase.com/onchain/borrow/get-started?utm_campaign=0126_defi-borrow_blockworks_empire&marketId=0x9103c3b4e834476c9a62ea009ba2c884ee42e94e6e314a26f04d312434191836&utm_source=empire

--

Join us at DAS (Digital Asset Summit) in New York City this March! Follow the link below to grab your ticket, and use code EMPIRE200 to get $200 off your ticket!

https://blockworks.co/event/digital-asset-summit-nyc-2026

--

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 00:53 ) The Zero Origin Story

( 13:55 ) Zero's 100x Breakthrough

( 22:10 ) Achieving 2 Million TPS

( 32:29 ) Coinbase Ad

( 33:14 ) DAS Plug

( 33:40 ) How To Build A Moat In Crypto?

( 48:05 ) LayerZero’s Ultimate Vision

( 57:37 ) The Impact of AI

( 01:06:25 ) Zero’s Roadmap In 2026

--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, Rob and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.