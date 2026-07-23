The Bill That Could Reshape Crypto In America with Greg Xethalis from Multicoin

Is CLARITY the breakthrough crypto needs or just the beginning?





This week, Jason and Multicoin’s Greg Xethalis unpack how the bill could reshape crypto’s regulatory future.





They explore CFTC oversight, token classification, DeFi protections, disclosure requirements, and the fight threatening its passage. Enjoy!









TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

01:20 How CLARITY Came To Be

07:08 Who Built The CLARITY Act?

11:05 What CLARITY Actually Does

15:13 The New Token Taxonomy

18:13 Ads (Peaq)

18:58 When Is A Blockchain Mature?

23:01 Protecting DeFi And Developers

33:51 The Future Of Token Disclosures

40:14 What CLARITY Could Unlock

44:30 Closing Thoughts





Robots will soon outnumber humans onchain. peaqOS turns them into a new trusted liquid asset class, with yield tied to real-world workloads. It gives robots all they need to do business on any chain — and lets humans earn from automation.

Explore the Machine Economy: https://peaq.xyz





FOLLOW GREG

› X/Twitter – https://x.com/xethalis

› Multicoin – https://x.com/multicoin





FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Empire – https://x.com/theempirepod

› Jason – https://x.com/jasonyanowitz

› Telegram – https://t.me/+CaCYvTOB4Eg1OWJh

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks









EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

https://blockworks.com/events









DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.