This week, we’re back with another roundup covering whether it’s time to buy the dip, crypto’s VC mass extinction event, the state of secondary markets, Drift’s $280M exploit, Bitcoin’s quantum threat and more. Enjoy!

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ZKsync is the Bank Stack of Ethereum. It is a network of chains secured by cryptography, not validators. Its cutting-edge ZK innovation enables the privacy, performance and connectivity that businesses need to thrive in the digital assets economy.





To find out more visit: https://www.zksync.io/

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 05:34 ) Time To Buy The Dip?

( 10:42 ) Crypto’s VC Mass Extinction Event

( 23:55 ) Crypto's Token Reset

( 39:25 ) ZKsync Ad

( 40:07 ) Blockworks Investor Relations

( 40:58 ) Drift Exploited For $280M

( 59:28 ) Bitcoin's Quantum Threat

( 01:10:18 ) Content of The Week

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, Rob and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.