Beezie & Collector Crypt CEOs on Why Onchain Collectibles Are Exploding

Tokenized collectibles are one of the hottest markets right now, turning an antiquated resale market into a liquid, gamified form of commerce built around collectors.





This week, Beezie and Collector Crypt CEOs, Andrea Miele and Tuomas (Tuom) Holmberg, explain why tokenized collectibles are finding product-market fit and how crypto is reshaping a market long dominated by traditional marketplaces.





They discuss instant buybacks, collector liquidity, sustainable platform economics, token ownership, and why gamified commerce could expand far beyond trading cards. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

02:03 How Collectibles Became a Market

06:06 Why Are Pokémon Cards Booming?

09:22 What’s Broken In Collectibles?

14:53 How Digital Packs Actually Work

18:31 How Do The Economics Work?

27:04 Ads (TOKEN2049, Avalanche Summit)

28:47 Can Lower Fees Win Users?

37:42 What Does Blockchain Actually Add?

45:06 Can Gamified Commerce Go Mainstream?

48:36 Why Collector Crypt Has A Token

53:51 How Does Token Value Accrue?

57:09 How Big Can This Get?





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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.