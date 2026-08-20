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New SEC Crypto Proposal Could Finally Fix Tokens

Can new regulations finally fix the broken token market?


This week, we debate whether the SEC’s new crypto framework meaningfully changes token design, capital formation, and investor protections.


We dig into token cash flows, Hyperliquid’s institutional moment, if CLARITY is actually dead, regulatory first movers, and whether founders should ignore their VCs. Enjoy!


TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

00:28 Jackson Hole & SALT Symposium

04:16 Can Regulation Revive Crypto?

16:23 The Four-Year Cycle & Is It Time To Nibble?

18:23 Hyperliquid’s Institutional Moment

25:22 Who Loses From Regulatory Clarity?

32:48 Which Projects Go First?

39:10 Token Transparency Hits Bloomberg

42:13 Travis Kalanick & Peak Founder Mode

51:01 Content Of The Week


FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Empire – https://x.com/theempirepod

› Jason – https://x.com/jasonyanowitz

› Santi – https://x.com/santiagoroel

› Rob – https://x.com/HadickM

› Telegram – https://t.me/+CaCYvTOB4Eg1OWJh

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks


EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

https://blockworks.com/events


DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

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