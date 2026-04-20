Solana vs Hyperliquid, Why Ethereum Is Overvalued & Crypto In 2026 | Logan Jastremski

This week, Logan Jastremski joins the show to discuss his current crypto thesis in 2026. We deep dive into who wins the competition for onchain trading volume between Solana and Hyperliquid, are L1s overvalued, Logan's highest conviction bets in 2026 and more. Enjoy!

--

Follow Logan: https://x.com/LoganJastremski

Follow Santi: https://x.com/santiagoroel

Follow Jason: https://x.com/JasonYanowitz

Follow Empire: https://x.com/theempirepod

--

ZKsync is the Bank Stack of Ethereum. It is a network of chains secured by cryptography, not validators. Its cutting-edge ZK innovation enables the privacy, performance and connectivity that businesses need to thrive in the digital assets economy.

To find out more visit: https://www.zksync.io/

--

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:02 ) Logan’s Crypto Thesis in 2026

( 05:30 ) Are L1s Overvalued?

( 16:02 ) Solana vs Hyperliquid

( 29:40 ) ZKsync Ad

( 30:15 ) Why Was Hyperliquid So Successful?

( 43:35 ) Opportunities In 2026

( 50:35 ) The Tesla Thesis

( 56:54 ) Can Twitter Scale To A Finance Platform

( 01:02:20 ) Which Would You Own: BTC vs NVDA

( 01:05:28 ) Final Thoughts

--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, Rob and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.