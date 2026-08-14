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Crypto’s Speculation Problem, Regulation Without CLARITY & The Gambling Economy

Crypto adoption is accelerating, but does that mean token prices follow?


This week, we unpack growing institutional interest in crypto as brokerages and fintechs push onchain, even as CLARITY stalls and memecoin activity dominates.


We explore SEC and CFTC catalysts, Fomo versus Pump.fun, the durability of meme-driven markets, token value accrual, and crypto’s financialization problem. Enjoy!


TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

02:17 Has Crypto Found A Bottom?

08:22 Can Regulation Replace Clarity?

14:42 Fomo Vs Pump Fun

22:07 How Founders Survive The Reckoning

26:31 Is Crypto Worth The Venture Bet?

34:39 Is Erebor Worth $8 Billion?

41:40 Is Collector Crypt Just Gambling?

48:03 Everything Is Becoming Financialized

54:23 Why Santi Is Long AI

57:26 What Benchmark Gets Right


FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Empire – https://x.com/theempirepod

› Jason – https://x.com/jasonyanowitz

› Santi – https://x.com/santiagoroel

› Rob – https://x.com/HadickM

› Telegram – https://t.me/+CaCYvTOB4Eg1OWJh

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks


EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

https://blockworks.com/events


DISCLAIMER

Nothing said. onEmpire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

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