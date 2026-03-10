This week, Jake Chervinsky & MC Lader join the show to discuss the growth of Hyperliquid in 2026 and beyond. We deep dive into Hyperliquid's 24/7 markets thesis, how Native Markets won the USDH proposal, founding the Hyperliquid Policy Center, regulation in 2026 and more. Enjoy!

--

Follow MC: https://x.com/Mclader

Follow Jake: https://x.com/jchervinsky

Follow Santi: https://x.com/santiagoroel

Follow Empire: https://x.com/theempirepod

--

Join us at DAS (Digital Asset Summit) in New York City this March! Follow the link below to grab your ticket, and use code EMPIRE200 to get $200 off your ticket!

https://blockworks.co/event/digital-asset-summit-nyc-2026

--

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:45 ) The Hyperliquid 24/7 Markets Thesis

( 06:02 ) Founding The Hyperliquid Policy Center

( 15:45 ) The State of DeFi Regulation

( 18:59 ) ZKsync Ad

( 19:34 ) The Hyperliquid USDH Proposal

( 29:59 ) Stablecoin Regulation In The US

( 38:05 ) The Hyperliquid 24/7 Markets Thesis

( 44:40 ) The Future of Stablecoins

( 57:53 ) Crypto Regulation In 2026 & Beyond

--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, Rob and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.