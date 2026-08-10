Is DeFi’s future invisible financial infrastructure?
This week, Cofounder & CEO of Morpho, Paul Frambot, joins to explore Morpho’s ambition to bring global credit markets onchain for fintechs and institutions.
We discuss Midnight and fixed-rate lending, network effects, token-equity alignment, scaling distribution, and why direction can matter more than speed. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
00:19 Morpho’s Market And Token Thesis
09:00 Ribbit’s Role In Morpho
11:50 Morpho And Midnight Explained
20:42 Why DeFi Becomes Infrastructure
26:29 First Principles Beat Fast Execution
29:30 Building Crypto’s GTM Machine
37:52 Scaling Morpho Without Losing Direction
42:19 Funding A $200 Trillion Ambition
47:47 Where Morpho Grows Next
57:37 Midnight’s Path Beyond Crypto Credit
01:03:18 Agents And The Regulatory Frontier
FOLLOW PAUL
› X/Twitter – https://x.com/PaulFrambot
› Morpho – https://x.com/Morpho
FOLLOW THE SHOW
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› Jason – https://x.com/jasonyanowitz
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EVENTS
› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th
https://blockworks.com/events
DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.