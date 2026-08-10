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Morpho Is Coming For The $200 Trillion Credit Market | Paul Frambot

Is DeFi’s future invisible financial infrastructure?


This week, Cofounder & CEO of Morpho, Paul Frambot, joins to explore Morpho’s ambition to bring global credit markets onchain for fintechs and institutions.

We discuss Midnight and fixed-rate lending, network effects, token-equity alignment, scaling distribution, and why direction can matter more than speed. Enjoy!


TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

00:19 Morpho’s Market And Token Thesis

09:00 Ribbit’s Role In Morpho

11:50 Morpho And Midnight Explained

20:42 Why DeFi Becomes Infrastructure

26:29 First Principles Beat Fast Execution

29:30 Building Crypto’s GTM Machine

37:52 Scaling Morpho Without Losing Direction

42:19 Funding A $200 Trillion Ambition

47:47 Where Morpho Grows Next

57:37 Midnight’s Path Beyond Crypto Credit

01:03:18 Agents And The Regulatory Frontier


FOLLOW PAUL

› X/Twitter – https://x.com/PaulFrambot

› Morpho – https://x.com/Morpho


FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Empire – https://x.com/theempirepod

› Jason – https://x.com/jasonyanowitz

› Telegram – https://t.me/+CaCYvTOB4Eg1OWJh

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks


EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

https://blockworks.com/events


DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

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