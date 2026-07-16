Crypto's window for regulatory clarity is about to close while Robinhood raises questions about who actually captures the value created onchain.





This week, we unpack Clarity’s narrowing path through Congress and what failure could mean for crypto markets and institutional adoption.





We also debate Ethereum’s economics, Coinbase’s Base reset, the Ostium hack vs instant settlement, and Stripe’s reported PayPal bid. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

01:50 Clarity Act’s Closing Window

08:40 Trump’s Crypto Ethics Roadblock

14:07 What Clarity Means For Markets

18:13 Robinhood Exposes Ethereum’s Value Problem

28:14 Coinbase Resets Base’s Strategy

39:28 Ostium Hack Challenges Instant Settlement

50:50 Stripe’s Bid To Reinvent PayPal

01:04:57 AI Trades And Biohacking

01:10:20 Content Of The Week









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EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.