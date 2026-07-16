Clarity Window Closing, Robinhood Eating Ethereum Value & Coinbase's Base Reset
Crypto's window for regulatory clarity is about to close while Robinhood raises questions about who actually captures the value created onchain.
This week, we unpack Clarity’s narrowing path through Congress and what failure could mean for crypto markets and institutional adoption.
We also debate Ethereum’s economics, Coinbase’s Base reset, the Ostium hack vs instant settlement, and Stripe’s reported PayPal bid. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
01:50 Clarity Act’s Closing Window
08:40 Trump’s Crypto Ethics Roadblock
14:07 What Clarity Means For Markets
18:13 Robinhood Exposes Ethereum’s Value Problem
28:14 Coinbase Resets Base’s Strategy
39:28 Ostium Hack Challenges Instant Settlement
50:50 Stripe’s Bid To Reinvent PayPal
01:04:57 AI Trades And Biohacking
01:10:20 Content Of The Week
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EVENTS
› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th
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DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.