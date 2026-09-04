Can Robinhood turns the crypto trenches into a serious business?





This week, we unpack Robinhood Chain’s explosive growth and what it could mean for tokenized markets, Ethereum, and traditional finance.





We also explore the new meme-stock mechanics, Ethena’s neobank push, Hyperliquid’s U.S. path, and why distribution still captures the most value. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

00:46 Robinhood Chain’s Billion-Dollar Run Rate

05:26 Can Memecoins Move Stocks?

14:14 Why 24/7 Stocks Don’t Scale

20:53 Who Captures Crypto’s Value?

22:01 Ads (Token2049, Avalanche Summit)

23:41 Who Captures Crypto’s Value?

28:12 Ethena’s Neobank Push

32:46 Can Crypto Neobanks Actually Scale?

38:18 Remittances Fight To Own Deposits

47:34 Hyperliquid’s Path Into America

53:41 Prediction Markets And Bitcoin

58:14 Distribution Is Still Crypto’s Moat

01:01:01 Who Brings Stocks Onchain?

01:06:31 Content Of The Week





FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Empire – https://x.com/theempirepod

› Jason – https://x.com/jasonyanowitz

› Santi – https://x.com/santiagoroel

› Rob – https://x.com/HadickM

› Telegram – https://t.me/+CaCYvTOB4Eg1OWJh

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks





EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

https://blockworks.com/events





› Avalanche Summit NYC lands Sept. 16–17. Save 15% with code BLOCKWORKS15: avalanchesummit.com/registration





DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.