Can Robinhood turns the crypto trenches into a serious business?
This week, we unpack Robinhood Chain’s explosive growth and what it could mean for tokenized markets, Ethereum, and traditional finance.
We also explore the new meme-stock mechanics, Ethena’s neobank push, Hyperliquid’s U.S. path, and why distribution still captures the most value. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
00:46 Robinhood Chain’s Billion-Dollar Run Rate
05:26 Can Memecoins Move Stocks?
14:14 Why 24/7 Stocks Don’t Scale
20:53 Who Captures Crypto’s Value?
22:01 Ads (Token2049, Avalanche Summit)
23:41 Who Captures Crypto’s Value?
28:12 Ethena’s Neobank Push
32:46 Can Crypto Neobanks Actually Scale?
38:18 Remittances Fight To Own Deposits
47:34 Hyperliquid’s Path Into America
53:41 Prediction Markets And Bitcoin
58:14 Distribution Is Still Crypto’s Moat
01:01:01 Who Brings Stocks Onchain?
01:06:31 Content Of The Week
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DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.