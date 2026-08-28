home

podcasts

Empire

ep.

/

Story vs Valuation, Hyperliquid TAM, Pump’s Problem & Ethena’s Token Reset

What matters more in today’s market: the numbers or the story investors believe?


This week, we debate crypto’s rebound and why markets increasingly reward narrative, momentum, and massive future outcomes over traditional valuation.


We also cover Hyperliquid vs Pump, Ethena’s token overhaul, AI valuation mania, and the convergence of trading and social. Enjoy!


TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

01:07 Is Crypto Risk Worth It?

08:07 Are AI Assistants Overhyped?

13:40 Is Crypto Undervalued Again?

22:06 Why Pump Trails Hyperliquid

30:14 Ads (TOKEN2049, Avalanche Summit)

34:12 Ethena Fixes Its Tokenomics

42:33 How Does Ethena Keep Growing?

49:30 Can FOMO Onboard Normies?

56:10 Content Of The Week


FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Empire– https://x.com/theempirepod

› Jason – https://x.com/jasonyanowitz

› Santi – https://x.com/santiagoroel

› Rob – https://x.com/HadickM

› Telegram – https://t.me/+CaCYvTOB4Eg1OWJh

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks


EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

https://blockworks.com/events


› Avalanche Summit NYC lands Sept. 16–17. Save 15% with code BLOCKWORKS15: avalanchesummit.com/registration


DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

PodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutCareersContactBrand Kit

Resources

API DocsTrust & EthicsPrivacyTerms of ServiceGlossary