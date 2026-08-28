What matters more in today’s market: the numbers or the story investors believe?





This week, we debate crypto’s rebound and why markets increasingly reward narrative, momentum, and massive future outcomes over traditional valuation.





We also cover Hyperliquid vs Pump, Ethena’s token overhaul, AI valuation mania, and the convergence of trading and social. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

01:07 Is Crypto Risk Worth It?

08:07 Are AI Assistants Overhyped?

13:40 Is Crypto Undervalued Again?

22:06 Why Pump Trails Hyperliquid

30:14 Ads (TOKEN2049, Avalanche Summit)

34:12 Ethena Fixes Its Tokenomics

42:33 How Does Ethena Keep Growing?

49:30 Can FOMO Onboard Normies?

56:10 Content Of The Week





FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Empire– https://x.com/theempirepod

› Jason – https://x.com/jasonyanowitz

› Santi – https://x.com/santiagoroel

› Rob – https://x.com/HadickM

› Telegram – https://t.me/+CaCYvTOB4Eg1OWJh

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks





EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

https://blockworks.com/events





› Avalanche Summit NYC lands Sept. 16–17. Save 15% with code BLOCKWORKS15: avalanchesummit.com/registration





DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.