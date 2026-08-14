Uniswap Is Building The Liquidity Network For Everything | Hayden Adams

What if Uniswap isn’t really an exchange at all, but a liquidity network for every asset?





This week, Uniswap Founder Hayden Adams explains how Uniswap is evolving from a consumer DeFi app into global financial infrastructure.





We explore programmable market making, tokenized assets, public market's IPO problem, Robinhood’s breakout traction, and why DeFi could reshape capital markets. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

00:28 Uniswap Having A Moment

03:31 What Is Uniswap Today?

08:51 How Uniswap Runs The Business

15:24 Who Is Uniswap Building For?

22:09 DeFi Becoming Financial Infrastructure

26:08 Why Do AMMs Keep Winning?

38:39 The Next AMM Unlock

52:06 Are Traditional IPOs Broken?

01:01:14 Robinhood Chain & Uniswap Partnerships

01:06:19 Uniswap’s New Tokenomics

01:11:33 The $100 Million UNI Burn





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› Uniswap – https://x.com/Uniswap





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EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

https://blockworks.com/events





DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.