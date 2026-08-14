What if Uniswap isn’t really an exchange at all, but a liquidity network for every asset?
This week, Uniswap Founder Hayden Adams explains how Uniswap is evolving from a consumer DeFi app into global financial infrastructure.
We explore programmable market making, tokenized assets, public market's IPO problem, Robinhood’s breakout traction, and why DeFi could reshape capital markets. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
00:28 Uniswap Having A Moment
03:31 What Is Uniswap Today?
08:51 How Uniswap Runs The Business
15:24 Who Is Uniswap Building For?
22:09 DeFi Becoming Financial Infrastructure
26:08 Why Do AMMs Keep Winning?
38:39 The Next AMM Unlock
52:06 Are Traditional IPOs Broken?
01:01:14 Robinhood Chain & Uniswap Partnerships
01:06:19 Uniswap’s New Tokenomics
01:11:33 The $100 Million UNI Burn
FOLLOW HAYDEN
› X/Twitter – https://x.com/haydenzadams
› Uniswap – https://x.com/Uniswap
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EVENTS
› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th
https://blockworks.com/events
DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.