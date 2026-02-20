This week, we're back with another weekly roundup where Rob walks us through Dragonfly's most recent $650M raise. We deep dive into the state of crypto VC, what allocators look for when deploying into crypto, whether tokens are investable in 2026, if Base will launch a token, and more. Enjoy.

--

Follow Rob: https://x.com/HadickM

Follow Santi: https://x.com/santiagoroel

Follow Empire: https://x.com/theempirepod

--

Join us at DAS (Digital Asset Summit) in New York City this March! Follow the link below to grab your ticket, and use code EMPIRE200 to get $200 off your ticket! https://blockworks.co/event/digital-asset-summit-nyc-2026

--

Coinbase crypto-backed loans, powered by Morpho, enable you to take out loans at competitive rates using crypto as collateral. Rates are typically 4% to 8%. Borrow up to $5M using BTC as collateral and up to $1M using ETH as collateral.

Manage crypto-backed loans directly in the Coinbase app with ease. Learn more here:

https://www.coinbase.com/onchain/borrow/get-started?utm_campaign=0126_defi-borrow_blockworks_empire&marketId=0x9103c3b4e834476c9a62ea009ba2c884ee42e94e6e314a26f04d312434191836&utm_source=empire

--

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 00:47 ) Inside Dragonfly’s $650m Raise

( 10:57 ) The State of Crypto VC

( 30:19 ) Coinbase Ad

( 31:03 ) DAS Plug

( 31:28 ) Are Tokens Investable?

( 40:54 ) Will Base Launch A Token?

( 45:23 ) Hyperliquid’s Policy Center

( 48:55 ) Content of The Week

--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, Rob and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.