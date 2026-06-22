This week, Ben Jones and Karl Floersch join the show to discuss what happened to the L2s. We take a deep dive into Optimism's new strategy for 2026, the current state of Ethereum, why companies need to launch a chain, having a token, and more. Enjoy!

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Follow Karl: https://x.com/karl_dot_tech

Follow Ben: https://x.com/ben_chain

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 03:43 ) What L2s Got Right vs Wrong

( 12:46 ) peaq Ad

( 13:42 ) Optimism’s Strategy in 2026

( 32:36 ) What’s Optimism’s Moat?

( 40:02 ) Who Needs To Build a Chain?

( 51:20 ) The Current State of Ethereum

( 59:39 ) Launching a Token

( 01:03:10 ) What Defines Success in Crypto?

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, Rob and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.