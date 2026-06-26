This week, Myles and Xavier sat down to discuss the rise of SocialFi apps like Fomo following its $75M fundraise. They deep dive into the growth of attention apps, Collector Crypt and more. Enjoy!





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Timestamps

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:22 ) How Do Tokenized Cards Work?

( 17:34 ) Fomo Raises $75M At a $550M Valuation

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Xavier, Myles, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.