This week, Mippo, Myles, and Xavier sat down to discuss the current fundraising landscape for early-stage crypto founders, covering how funding standards have shifted, optimal raise sizing, the inverted risk model of token-era investing, go-to-market strategy, how to run a fundraising process, and when to act on investor feedback.





Thanks for tuning in!

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Timestamps

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:57 ) The Bar to Raise Has Never Been Higher

( 10:53 ) The Impact of Market Cycles

( 20:36 ) How Much Should You Actually Raise?

( 27:51 ) Blockworks IR

( 28:39 ) Telling Your Story

( 41:02 ) Running a Fundraise

( 57:58 ) Accepting Feedback

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Xavier, Myles, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.