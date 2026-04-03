This week, Mippo, Myles, and Xavier sat down to discuss the bull and bear cases for Ethereum. They cover RWA dominance, agentic payments potential, leadership concerns, fee generation challenges, competition from Solana and corp chains, and the eroding network effects of ETH as a base asset.





Thanks for tuning in!

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Timestamps

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 09:14 ) Bull Cases For Ethereum

( 19:12 ) Bear Cases For Ethereum

( 30:00 ) Ethereum’s North Star

( 39:15 ) Final Verdict

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Xavier, Myles, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.