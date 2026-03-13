This week, Michael and Vance sat down to discuss the state of the market, private-versus-public valuation gaps in AI and venture markets, a proposal to convert the Across token to equity, Strategy’s STRC product, potential crypto recovery narratives, and the role of bitcoin miners in AI data center infrastructure.





Enjoy!

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Timestamps

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:01 ) Market Outlook

( 24:12 ) The Across Token to Equity Proposal

( 27:20 ) Strategy’s STRC

( 35:10 ) Positive Narratives For Crypto

( 38:54 ) Data Centers & Bitcoin Mining

( 48:10 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Oneshot is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Michael, Vance and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.