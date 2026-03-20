This week, Michael and Vance sat down to discuss the macro impact of Middle East tensions on oil and markets, the SEC's crypto asset rulemaking, private credit liquidity risks, Tempo's mainnet launch, the agentic payments landscape, and the sustained growth trajectory of AI foundational models and GPU compute demand.





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Timestamps

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 00:47 ) Macro Outlook

( 09:12 ) SEC Crypto Rulemaking

( 12:57 ) State of the Market

( 23:42 ) Impact of BDCs

( 29:02 ) Tempo & Agentic Payments

( 37:54 ) Intersection of Crypto & AI

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Oneshot is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Michael, Vance and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.