The Final Bell Curve: What Does Crypto Look Like in 1 and 5 Years?

What happens when crypto finally grows up?





This week, we look ahead to where crypto is headed over the next one and five years as regulation, institutions, and infrastructure reshape the industry.





We explore consolidation, corporate chains, brokerages, AI agents, and where value may ultimately accrue across crypto's evolving stack. Thanks for tuning in! – Follow Myles: https://x.com/MylesOneil Follow Xavier: https://x.com/0xave Follow Mike: https://twitter.com/MikeIppolito_ — Timestamps 00:00 Intro

02:37 The Final Bell Curve

05:49 Where Crypto Value Will Accrue

10:19 How AI Agents Reshape Crypto

15:19 Finance As Crypto’s Core Use

22:36 Brokerages Controlling Crypto?

29:13 Crypto Overbuilt Infrastructure

35:14 Will Corporate Chains Last?

40:05 Crypto's Regulatory Cycle

46:31 Crypto’s Netflix Moment

49:21 What Should Solana Become?

58:53 Crypto’s Broken Token Economy