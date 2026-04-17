This week, Mippo, Myles, and Xavier sat down to discuss the next crypto bull market, covering whether it has started, expected market breadth, rotation patterns, sector winners, the return of retail, the role of regulation, and how crypto's culture is evolving toward institutional maturity.





Thanks for tuning in!

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Timestamps

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:20 ) Has the Next Bull Market Started?

( 15:59 ) Broad Rally or Dispersion?

( 23:03 ) What Leads This Cycle?

( 30:26 ) Will Retail Come Back?

( 42:49 ) Winning Sectors

( 51:29 ) How Regulation Shapes This Cycle

( 57:30 ) Crypto’s New Culture

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Xavier, Myles, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.