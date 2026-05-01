Why Investable Tokens Need Real Disclosures | Roundup
This week, Mippo, Myles, and Xavier sat down to discuss Blockworks' Token Transparency Framework, exploring why founder accountability and disclosure standards matter now, the relationship between regulatory clarity and token classification, token versus equity value accrual, optimal token launch timing, exchange listing incentives, protocol security, and the potential for onchain, real-time disclosures.
Thanks for tuning in!
Resources
Vlad Tenev on Boring Earnings Calls: https://x.com/sourceryy/status/2049208276873581054?s=20
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Timestamps
(00:00) Introduction
(01:30) The Token Transparency Framework
(08:10) Why Disclosures, Why Now?
(18:18) Token vs Equity Value Accrual
(21:33) When Should You Launch a Token?
(34:24) Protocol Security as a Differentiator
(39:18) Future of Onchain Disclosures
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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Xavier, Myles, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.