NEAR Is Betting Everything On AI Agents | Roundup
This week, Mippo, and Xavier sat down to discuss emerging optimism in crypto, NEAR's recent momentum, agent adoption timing, privacy use cases, competitive positioning, and long-term outlook.
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Resources
Venice Usage: https://x.com/KyleSamani/status/2060498893444354270?s=20
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Timestamps
(00:000 Introduction
(00:57) Optimism For Crypto
(05:47) Thoughts on NEAR
(11:31) Token Value Accrual
(15:18) NEAR’s Agent Adoption
(18:15) The Value of Privacy
(22:57) NEAR’s Focus Problem
(26:06) Sovereign Agents
(30:23) Agents Onchain
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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Xavier, Myles, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.