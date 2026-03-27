Recorded live at Digital Asset Summit 2026, Mippo, Myles, and Xavier discuss the conference's institutional tone, the divergence between crypto's maturing infrastructure and underperforming tokens, the structural problems plaguing token launches, and what conditions might drive the next token bull market.





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Timestamps

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 03:07 ) Are Tokens Dead?

( 07:17 ) The Last Five Years

( 19:55 ) Blockworks IR Ad

( 20:43 ) Will Tokens Make a Comeback?

( 27:04 ) The Next Token Bull Market

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Xavier, Myles, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.