This week, Mippo, and Myles sat down to discuss the recent talent exodus from the Ethereum Foundation, and Ethereum's declining market share against Solana and Hyperliquid. They debate the revenue meta, Dankrad Feist’s proposal for an economically aligned organization, leadership tensions, and more.





Thanks for tuning in!

–

Follow Myles: https://x.com/MylesOneil

Follow Xavier: https://x.com/0xave

Follow Mike: https://twitter.com/MikeIppolito_





Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3R1D1D9

Subscribe on Apple: https://apple.co/3pQTfmD

Subscribe on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3cpKZXH

—-

Timestamps

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:31 ) ETH Foundation Talent Exodus

( 10:57 ) Saving Ethereum

( 15:00 ) Can ETH Win Without Price Appreciation?

( 19:41 ) Building on Ethereum

( 28:53 ) Ethereum’s Two Paths

( 32:29 ) Closing Comments

—--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Xavier, Myles, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.