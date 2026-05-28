This week, Mippo, Myles, and Xavier sat down to discuss whether crypto's current slump reflects genuine stagnation or healthy maturation. They also unpack AI's near-term impact on DeFi security, the shifting VC fundraising bar, stablecoins reshaping crypto’s original thesis, and the US embracing onchain finance.





Thanks for tuning in!





Resources

David Hoffman: Why I Sold My ETH: https://x.com/TrustlessState/status/2059371247163613489?s=20

OpenZeppelin Co-Founder on DeFi Security: https://x.com/maraoz/status/2059413451265441990?s=20

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Follow Myles: https://x.com/MylesOneil

Follow Xavier: https://x.com/0xave

Follow Mike: https://twitter.com/MikeIppolito_





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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:40 ) Outlook on Crypto

( 10:22 ) Stablecoins Hurt L1s

( 15:47 ) The VC Bar Has Been Raised

( 20:17 ) Where’s the Creativity?

( 26:06 ) Crypto Needs More Coinbases

( 32:33 ) Crypto’s Maturation Phase

( 45:36 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Xavier, Myles, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.