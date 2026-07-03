This week, Mippo, Myles, and Xavier sat down to discuss how crypto has changed over the past five years: regulatory clarity opening US markets, players moving up and down the stack, industry consolidation, defensibility challenges for startups, stablecoin chains, base layer neutrality, and what "winning" means through tokenized equity and earlier-stage access.





Thanks for tuning in!

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Timestamps

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 03:03 ) What’s Changed For Crypto?

( 06:54 ) Moving Up & Down the Stack

( 11:00 ) US Opens the Floodgates

( 14:50 ) Defensibility Is Everything

( 25:21 ) Do Stablecoin Chains Work?

( 37:32 ) Will L1s Win Long Term?

( 45:16 ) Can Crypto Still Win?

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Xavier, Myles, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.