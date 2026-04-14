This week, we’re joined by Sreeram Kannan and Gajesh Naik from EigneCloud to discuss EigenCloud's evolution, the architecture behind Eigen's data, compute, and AI stack, agent property ownership via verifiable compute, and a live demo of Sovra, the first sovereign agent.





Thanks for tuning in!

Resources

Agentkit: https://www.eigencloud.xyz/agentkit

Sovra: https://www.sovra.dev/

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Follow Eigen: https://x.com/EigenCloud

Follow Sovra: https://x.com/TrulyAutonomous

Follow Sreeram: https://x.com/sreeramkannan

Follow Gajesh: https://x.com/gajesh

Follow Mike: https://twitter.com/MikeIppolito_





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Timestamps

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:11 ) Eigen Cloud’s Origin Story

( 13:26 ) The Future of DA

( 22:56 ) Why Build on EigenCloud?

( 41:52 ) Agents as the New Companies

( 57:07 ) Sovra: The First Sovereign Agent

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Xavier, Myles, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.