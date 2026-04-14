Agents as Companies: The EigenCloud Thesis | Sreeram Kannan & Gajesh Naik
This week, we’re joined by Sreeram Kannan and Gajesh Naik from EigneCloud to discuss EigenCloud's evolution, the architecture behind Eigen's data, compute, and AI stack, agent property ownership via verifiable compute, and a live demo of Sovra, the first sovereign agent.
Thanks for tuning in!
Resources
Agentkit: https://www.eigencloud.xyz/agentkit
Sovra: https://www.sovra.dev/
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Follow Sovra: https://x.com/TrulyAutonomous
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Timestamps
(00:00) Introduction
(01:11) Eigen Cloud’s Origin Story
(13:26) The Future of DA
(22:56) Why Build on EigenCloud?
(41:52) Agents as the New Companies
(57:07) Sovra: The First Sovereign Agent
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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Xavier, Myles, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.