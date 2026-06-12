The institutions are coming, but not where most crypto investors expect. As Wall Street adopts blockchain technology, the biggest opportunities may be shifting from Bitcoin itself to the infrastructure, applications, and market structures reshaping finance.





This week, we discuss the arrival of perpetual futures in the U.S., the stablecoin battle with traditional banks, and why crypto is increasingly forcing legacy financial institutions to adapt.





We also explore Coinbase and Deribit, Hyperliquid’s regulatory path, the debate over tokenized deposits, Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin strategy, and whether macro risks could keep markets under pressure. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 02:43 ) Where Institutions See Opportunity

( 11:31 ) Stablecoins vs Tokenized Deposits

( 26:55 ) Perps Finally Come Onshore

( 32:58 ) Are Perps Futures Or Swaps?

( 44:28 ) Coinbase Opens The Offshore Door

( 51:30 ) Can Strategy Actually Sell Bitcoin?

( 01:04:23 ) Is The Bitcoin Bottom In?

( 01:08:41 ) Will The Fed Hike Again?





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EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th





https://blockworks.com/events





DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Inflection Point is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.