The Resurgence of Decentralized AI | Roundup
This week, Mippo, Myles, and Xavier sat down to discuss Anthropic's Fable rollout, and data-collection missteps as catalysts for renewed interest in decentralized AI. They discuss decentralized training, Nous Research, Venice's privacy model, the end of token maxing, upcoming crypto AI token launches, and evolving valuation frameworks across crypto and equities.
Thanks for tuning in!
Resources
L1 Blockchain & AI Lab Comparison: https://x.com/AlokVasudev/status/2066964656598765909
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Timestamps
(00:00) Introduction
(04:18) Anthropic’s Fable
(07:08) Decentralized AI
(11:26) Why Open Source AI Matters
(17:18) Censorship as Business Risk
(22:02) DeAI Going Mainstream
(28:00) Thoughts on Venice
(33:29) Token Maxing
(43:39) Will AI Tokens Return?
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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Xavier, Myles, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.