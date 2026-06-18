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The Resurgence of Decentralized AI | Roundup

This week, Mippo, Myles, and Xavier sat down to discuss Anthropic's Fable rollout, and data-collection missteps as catalysts for renewed interest in decentralized AI. They discuss decentralized training, Nous Research, Venice's privacy model, the end of token maxing, upcoming crypto AI token launches, and evolving valuation frameworks across crypto and equities.


Thanks for tuning in!


Resources

L1 Blockchain & AI Lab Comparison: https://x.com/AlokVasudev/status/2066964656598765909

Follow Myles: https://x.com/MylesOneil

Follow Xavier: https://x.com/0xave

Follow Mike: https://twitter.com/MikeIppolito_


Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3R1D1D9

Subscribe on Apple: https://apple.co/3pQTfmD

Subscribe on Spotify: https://bit.ly/4exDM4U

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Timestamps

(00:00) Introduction

(04:18) Anthropic’s Fable

(07:08) Decentralized AI

(11:26) Why Open Source AI Matters

(17:18) Censorship as Business Risk

(22:02) DeAI Going Mainstream

(28:00) Thoughts on Venice

(33:29) Token Maxing

(43:39) Will AI Tokens Return?

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Xavier, Myles, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

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