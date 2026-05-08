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Can Neobanks Break Traditional Banking? | Roundup

This week, Mippo, Myles, and Xavier sat down to discuss Stripe Sessions, the merging of fintech and crypto, Tempo's role in agentic commerce, where AI agents will land onchain, sector-specific blockchains, and the rise of stablecoin neobanks.


Thanks for tuning in!

Resources

Xave’s Thoughts on Stripe Sessions: https://x.com/0xave/status/2050211034338640091?s=20

Stripe’s Link: https://x.com/link/status/2049529099933348041?s=20

Follow Myles: https://x.com/MylesOneil

Follow Xavier: https://x.com/0xave

Follow Mike: https://twitter.com/MikeIppolito_


Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3R1D1D9

Subscribe on Apple: https://apple.co/3pQTfmD

Subscribe on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3cpKZXH

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Timestamps

(00:00) Introduction

(01:22) Inside Stripe Sessions

(09:21) The Two Sides of Crypto

(13:46) The Funding Horse Race

(17:57) AIs Impact on Crypto

(26:43) Sector Specific Chains

(29:20) The Neobank Opportunity

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Xavier, Myles, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed. 

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