This week, Boccaccio, Danny, and Ian from Kairos Research discuss macro sentiment amid Middle East tensions, Hyperliquid's strong performance and oil trading volumes, the SEC and CFTC's crypto asset classification guidance, token unlock concerns for Pump.fun, the Solana Foundation's new tokens aggregator and its friction with Jupiter, and the broader debate around foundation-built products.





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As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

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Timestamps

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:53 ) Are Panicans Winning?

( 11:07 ) Hyperliquid Oil Trading

( 21:43 ) Crypto Regulation & Solana

( 44:54 ) Analyst of the Week

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

