In this episode, we’re joined by Ness, CEO and Co-founder of Hyperlend, to discuss building on Hyperliquid, the decision to adopt an Aave-based design, and how the protocol approaches interest rates and borrowing against L1 positions. We also cover liquid HLP, token launch and staking incentives, competitive positioning, tokenized equities, and Hyperlend’s roadmap, including institutional growth and private credit markets.





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As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:30 ) What is Hyperlend?

( 5:20 ) Why Aave & How the Protocol Works

( 7:34 ) Interest Rates, Borrowing Flow & L1 Positions

( 11:11 ) Liquid HLP Product & Market Fit

( 13:43 ) Token Launch, Incentives & Stake-and-Save

( 18:51 ) Tiers, No Lockups & Staking Design Choices

( 21:24 ) Competition, BLP & Hyperlend’s Positioning

( 23:54 ) Tokenized Equities & What’s Next

( 26:22 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.